BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] moved down -5.03: Why It’s Important

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] price plunged by -5.03 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 12, 2020 that BIO-key International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 3715584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.02M shares. BIO-key International Inc. shares reached a high of $0.45 and dropped to a low of $0.4101 until finishing in the latest session at $0.43.

The average equity rating for BKYI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BKYI Stock Performance Analysis:

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, BKYI shares dropped by -13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4569, while it was recorded at 0.4278 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6859 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIO-key International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.40 and a Gross Margin at -14.66. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.37.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -119.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -340.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.63. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 530.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] managed to generate an average of -$972,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

BKYI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 184,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in BKYI stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 306,775 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 29,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 57,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 295,115 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,775 shares during the same period.