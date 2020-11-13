Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain 10.02% so far this year. What now?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 15.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.12. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on ATA3271, a Next-Generation Allogeneic Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T to Treat Solid Tumors, at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020).

Atara’s allogeneic CAR T therapy leverages the combination of cell intrinsic PD1DNR checkpoint inhibition and 1XX CAR signaling technologies built on the Company’s novel EBV T-cell platform.

Preclinical findings demonstrate potent antitumor activity, persistence and low toxicity profile of ATA3271, supporting further clinical investigation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1876107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at 9.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for ATRA stock reached $1.39 billion, with 67.98 million shares outstanding and 44.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 796.55K shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 1876107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

How has ATRA stock performed recently?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.55. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 30.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.00 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -91.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$740,397 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Insider trade positions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $1,457 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 9,922,030, which is approximately 19.414% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,843,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.0 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $122.38 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 29.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 25,087,064 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,886,278 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 48,461,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,435,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,788,151 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,847,964 shares during the same period.