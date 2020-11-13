American Well Corporation [AMWL] is 25.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] jumped around 2.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.04 at the close of the session, up 7.52%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Amwell® Announces Results for Third Quarter 2020.

Total active providers of approximately 62,000 at the end of the third quarter increased 930% compared to a year ago.

Total visits of 1,414,000 in the third quarter increased 450% compared to a year ago.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 2130830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.04.

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for American Well Corporation [AMWL], while it was recorded at 28.38 for the last single week of trading.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$127,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $371 million, or 6.10% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 2,030,767, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,823,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.96 million in AMWL stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $37.68 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 12,782,835 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,782,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,782,835 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.