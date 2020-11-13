Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] Is Currently 67.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ: AHPI] closed the trading session at $7.86 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.74, while the highest price level was $8.13. The company report on February 26, 2020 that Penny Stocks To Watch After Coronavirus Comments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 546.38 percent and weekly performance of 66.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 172.85K shares, AHPI reached to a volume of 6390777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

AHPI stock trade performance evaluation

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.88. With this latest performance, AHPI shares gained by 48.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 644.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.47. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.45.

Return on Total Capital for AHPI is now -26.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.94. Additionally, AHPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] managed to generate an average of -$13,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 12.60% of AHPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 272,215, which is approximately -4.668% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in AHPI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.28 million in AHPI stock with ownership of nearly -40.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI] by around 28,979 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 111,784 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 337,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHPI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,467 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 61,792 shares during the same period.