22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] stock Reiterated by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $11.50

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] closed the trading session at $0.76 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.75, while the highest price level was $0.85. The company report on November 5, 2020 that 22nd Century Group Reports Financial Results and Business Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020.

22nd Century remains focused on its primary mission of reducing the harm caused by smoking. To this end, in recent weeks the Company has intensified its proactive efforts to secure a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VLN®. With 95% less nicotine than leading brands – or any other cigarette in the U.S. – VLN® will make 22nd Century the first, and only company in the world to achieve a MRTP designation for a combustible cigarette.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.89 percent and weekly performance of -11.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, XXII reached to a volume of 2500133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7136, while it was recorded at 0.8128 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7731 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.81 and a Gross Margin at -5.46. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.81.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -32.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$396,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 26.50% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,878,011, which is approximately 3.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,660,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly -0.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 4,438,593 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,513,075 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,452,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,404,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,960,854 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 929,635 shares during the same period.