Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] is 136.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zai Lab Limited [NASDAQ: ZLAB] gained 14.31% on the last trading session, reaching $98.40 price per share at the time.

Zai Lab Limited represents 73.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.35 billion with the latest information. ZLAB stock price has been found in the range of $93.00 to $101.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 374.12K shares, ZLAB reached a trading volume of 1158793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZLAB shares is $100.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZLAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zai Lab Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zai Lab Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zai Lab Limited is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 602.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for ZLAB stock

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, ZLAB shares gained by 7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.68 for Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.10, while it was recorded at 89.87 for the last single week of trading, and 71.80 for the last 200 days.

Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zai Lab Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zai Lab Limited [ZLAB]

There are presently around $4,146 million, or 67.40% of ZLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZLAB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,075,122, which is approximately -4.295% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,923,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.88 million in ZLAB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $288.91 million in ZLAB stock with ownership of nearly 12.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Zai Lab Limited [NASDAQ:ZLAB] by around 4,669,398 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,186,473 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 40,311,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,167,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZLAB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,044 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 563,745 shares during the same period.