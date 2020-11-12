Yext Inc. [YEXT] Revenue clocked in at $331.20 million, up 21.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] plunged by -$1.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.82 during the day while it closed the day at $17.46. The company report on November 10, 2020 that New Yext Plugin Brings the Power of Answers to WordPress.

The WordPress Answers Connector gives WordPress users an easy way to implement Yext’s revolutionary site search product, Yext Answers.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced the launch of its WordPress Answers Connector, a plugin that allows WordPress users to seamlessly integrate Yext’s innovative site search product, Answers, into WordPress pages.

Yext Inc. stock has also loss -0.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YEXT stock has inclined by 5.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.28% and gained 21.08% year-on date.

The market cap for YEXT stock reached $2.04 billion, with 118.41 million shares outstanding and 106.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, YEXT reached a trading volume of 1333165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $19.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71.

YEXT stock trade performance evaluation

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.76, while it was recorded at 18.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.49. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.67.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -60.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.54. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$101,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yext Inc. [YEXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,470 million, or 79.70% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,996,403, which is approximately 2.925% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 9,519,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.21 million in YEXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $157.53 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 10.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 5,639,588 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,143,384 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 74,399,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,182,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,799,371 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,432 shares during the same period.