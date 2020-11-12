why The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.65

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] loss -6.15% or -2.32 points to close at $35.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1369198 shares. The company report on October 30, 2020 that The Cheesecake Factory Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on September 29, 2020. .

Total revenues were $517.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $586.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss and diluted net loss per share were $28.3 million and $0.76, respectively, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting the impact of COVID-19. The results in this press release include the acquisition of North Italia and the remaining business of Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC (“FRC”) on October 2, 2019.

It opened the trading session at $37.60, the shares rose to $37.98 and dropped to $35.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAKE points out that the company has recorded 94.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -143.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, CAKE reached to a volume of 1369198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $31.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAKE in the course of the last twelve months was 116.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CAKE stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, CAKE shares gained by 19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.51, while it was recorded at 34.62 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.24. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of $2,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated go to -6.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

There are presently around $1,628 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,293,873, which is approximately 1.711% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,285,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.76 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $125.41 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly 14.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 9,867,494 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 8,313,695 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 27,782,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,964,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,845,167 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,984,145 shares during the same period.