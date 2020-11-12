why NIO Limited [NIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.80

NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] jumped around 1.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.08 at the close of the session, up 3.68%. The company report on November 2, 2020 that NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 17, 2020 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 18, 2020).

NIO Limited stock is now 971.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIO Stock saw the intraday high of $43.23 and lowest of $38.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.29, which means current price is +1,941.71% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 129.41M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 178204501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Limited [NIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for NIO Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for NIO Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Limited is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.32.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Limited [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 99.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1148.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2120.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.08 for NIO Limited [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.08, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

NIO Limited [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Limited [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.59 and a Gross Margin at -21.98. NIO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.86.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -128.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -215.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,612.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.28. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.NIO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NIO Limited [NIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIO Limited posted -2.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Limited go to -0.15%.

Insider trade positions for NIO Limited [NIO]

There are presently around $17,791 million, or 39.60% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 97,777,594, which is approximately -3.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,333,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.19 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 3.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO] by around 128,491,785 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 43,352,319 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 256,330,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,174,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,117,405 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,039,319 shares during the same period.