Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Veru Inc. [VERU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] traded at a high on 11/11/20, posting a 11.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.79. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Veru Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VERU-111, Novel Oral Drug for Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer, today announced that it has fully enrolled its Phase 2 clinical study of VERU-111, its novel, oral, alpha and beta tubulin targeting drug for metastatic castration and novel androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The study enrolled a total of 40 men at 13 clinical sites in the United States.

The open label, single arm, Phase 2 clinical trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of VERU-111 in 40 men with metastatic prostate cancer who have become resistant to at least one androgen receptor targeting agent (abiraterone or enzalutamide), but prior to IV chemotherapy in the metastatic setting. Enrolled men will receive 63 mg of VERU-111 per day, the recommended dose selected from the Phase 1b portion of the study which was conducted in 39 men. In the Phase 1b study, VERU-111 63mg oral daily continuous dosing chronic administration was well tolerated with no reports of neurotoxicity, hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions and neutropenia. Promising antitumor activity was also observed in the Phase 1b clinical study with evidence of PSA declines, objective tumor responses, and durable responses. The key efficacy endpoint of the Phase 2 study is radiographic imaging of progression-free survival.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1101590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veru Inc. stands at 4.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $196.53 million, with 66.73 million shares outstanding and 52.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.05K shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 1101590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc. [VERU]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.12. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.79.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc. [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.48. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc. [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$31,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Veru Inc. [VERU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $47 million, or 23.00% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,365,918, which is approximately 27.469% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,189,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 million in VERU stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $4.14 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 4,429,782 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,022,695 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,396,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,849,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,229,230 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 743,758 shares during the same period.