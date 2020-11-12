Stifel lifts Genfit SA [GNFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Genfit SA [NASDAQ: GNFT] surged by $1.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.675 during the day while it closed the day at $5.10. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Genfit SA to Host Earnings Call.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 First Half Earnings call to be held on September 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68310.

Genfit SA stock has also gained 30.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNFT stock has declined by -1.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.65% and lost -74.37% year-on date.

The market cap for GNFT stock reached $198.18 million, with 38.86 million shares outstanding and 36.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.38K shares, GNFT reached a trading volume of 2812601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genfit SA [GNFT]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Genfit SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Genfit SA stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GNFT shares from 46 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genfit SA is set at 0.35

GNFT stock trade performance evaluation

Genfit SA [GNFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.43. With this latest performance, GNFT shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Genfit SA [GNFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Genfit SA [GNFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genfit SA [GNFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -215.00. Genfit SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -211.24.

Return on Total Capital for GNFT is now -28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genfit SA [GNFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.42. Additionally, GNFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genfit SA [GNFT] managed to generate an average of -$335,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Genfit SA [GNFT]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Genfit SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Genfit SA [NASDAQ:GNFT] by around 112,822 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 993,635 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 910,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNFT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,650 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 791,059 shares during the same period.