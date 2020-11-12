South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] is -28.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] traded at a high on 11/10/20, posting a 9.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.50. The company report on November 5, 2020 that SJI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Updates 2020 Financial Guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1041925 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of South Jersey Industries Inc. stands at 5.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.86%.

The market cap for SJI stock reached $2.42 billion, with 100.59 million shares outstanding and 99.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, SJI reached a trading volume of 1041925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $26.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SJI stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SJI shares from 31 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has SJI stock performed recently?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.37. With this latest performance, SJI shares gained by 15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 21.06 for the last single week of trading, and 24.68 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.13. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.00. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $70,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

There are presently around $2,022 million, or 86.90% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,019,375, which is approximately 6.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,270,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.87 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $246.2 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly -1.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 12,135,724 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,152,207 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 67,742,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,030,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,253,751 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 618,819 shares during the same period.