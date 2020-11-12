Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] Stock trading around $25.74 per share: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] closed the trading session at $25.74 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.40, while the highest price level was $26.84. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Revance to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, a fully virtual management access conference, taking place November 16-18.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.56 percent and weekly performance of -3.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 598.01K shares, RVNC reached to a volume of 1332608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3408.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

RVNC stock trade performance evaluation

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,323 million, or 88.40% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,881,188, which is approximately 9.956% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,027,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.66 million in RVNC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $96.68 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly -33.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 5,402,961 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,917,878 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 41,076,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,397,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 557,668 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 784,209 shares during the same period.