RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] – find out why.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] jumped around 1.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.96 at the close of the session, up 14.00%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets. The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 3:00pm MT / 5:00pm ET.

A live webcast will be available at investors.palantir.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.31M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 45650212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.08.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.53 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $606 million, or 1.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,299,147, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC, holding 6,878,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.3 million in PLTR stocks shares; and SEATOWN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD., currently with $35.09 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 43,315,628 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,315,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,315,628 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.