RBC Capital Mkts lifts B2Gold Corp. [BTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.53 during the day while it closed the day at $6.00. The company report on November 4, 2020 that B2Gold Reports Strong Q3 2020 Results; Quarterly and Year-to-date Records for Gold Revenues and Operating Cash Flows; Cash Operating Costs and AISC Lower than Budget.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce strong operational and financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. The Company previously released its gold production and gold revenue results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2020 Third Quarter Highlights.

B2Gold Corp. stock has also loss -11.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTG stock has declined by -6.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.50% and gained 49.63% year-on date.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $6.30 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 10456566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59.

BTG stock trade performance evaluation

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.16. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $90,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,794 million, or 73.86% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,837,414, which is approximately -9.103% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 106,961,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $641.77 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $262.49 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 73,993,185 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 75,725,449 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 482,675,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,394,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,348,251 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,770,518 shares during the same period.