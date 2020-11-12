Thursday, November 12, 2020
Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Revenue clocked in at $263.50 million, up 627.85% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a high on 11/11/20, posting a 14.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.00. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Plug Power, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71190.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 59128747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc. stands at 12.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.30%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $9.23 billion, with 401.74 million shares outstanding and 330.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.91M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 59128747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $14.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.47. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 34.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 466.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 649.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.18 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 20.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $3,850 million, or 51.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,154,255, which is approximately 22.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,280,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.77 million in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $263.04 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 110.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 47,567,658 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 13,642,787 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 131,183,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,394,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,354,009 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,163,160 shares during the same period.

