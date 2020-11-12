Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] moved up 8.12: Why It’s Important

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price surged by 8.12 percent to reach at $8.37. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Pinduoduo publishes ESG report to outline progress in managing environmental, social and governance matters.

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”)(NASDAQ: PDD) published its first ESG report to outline our progress in managing environmental, social and governance matters. The full ESG report is available on our website https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/about/corporate-responsibility.

Pinduoduo was established in 2015 with the goal of bringing more value-for-money products and more fun to our users. For us, delivering the best value for money is not about squeezing suppliers for the lowest price, but about systematically examining each part of the supply chain to release more value for a win-win situation.

A sum of 11914707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.81M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $113.44 and dropped to a low of $100.51 until finishing in the latest session at $111.46.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.26. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $91.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $75, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 6.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 50.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 31.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.83, while it was recorded at 109.66 for the last single week of trading, and 67.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.92. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.12.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -34.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.98. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$173,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,139 million, or 36.30% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 25,783,127, which is approximately -5.401% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,955,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in PDD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.59 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -13.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 31,911,735 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 23,906,149 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 178,694,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,512,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,130,931 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,653,851 shares during the same period.