Oppenheimer lifts Personalis Inc. [PSNL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ: PSNL] gained 11.90% or 3.13 points to close at $29.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1214403 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Personalis, Inc. to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting online, November 11-14, including poster presentations on November 11th – 13th.

The company will showcase ImmunoID NeXT™, the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

It opened the trading session at $26.56, the shares rose to $30.49 and dropped to $26.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSNL points out that the company has recorded 186.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -589.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 695.50K shares, PSNL reached to a volume of 1214403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Personalis Inc. [PSNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNL shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Personalis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Personalis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PSNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

Trading performance analysis for PSNL stock

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, PSNL shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.70, while it was recorded at 26.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.64 for the last 200 days.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc. [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.38 and a Gross Margin at +33.86. Personalis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSNL is now -46.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.87. Additionally, PSNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] managed to generate an average of -$137,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Personalis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Personalis Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Personalis Inc. go to 12.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Personalis Inc. [PSNL]

There are presently around $632 million, or 71.10% of PSNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 5,449,294, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,293,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.64 million in PSNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.94 million in PSNL stock with ownership of nearly 26.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Personalis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ:PSNL] by around 3,090,455 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,645,123 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,742,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,477,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,412 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 148,813 shares during the same period.