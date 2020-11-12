Thursday, November 12, 2020
Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.85%. The company report on October 7, 2020 that Naked Brand Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Stockholder’s Equity.

NASDAQ Notifies Company of Compliance with Stockholder’s Equity Requirement.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with minimum stockholder’s equity requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Over the last 12 months, NAKD stock dropped by -98.20%.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.65 million, with 234.00 million shares outstanding and 7.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.93M shares, NAKD stock reached a trading volume of 16537143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

NAKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -38.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1207, while it was recorded at 0.0747 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4561 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Naked Brand Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 202,579, which is approximately 583.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 175,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in NAKD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 285.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 446,846 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 61,052 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,948 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,052 shares during the same period.

