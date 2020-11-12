Myomo Inc. [MYO] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $7

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] traded at a high on 11/11/20, posting a 19.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.72. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Myomo Third Quarter Financial Results Feature Record Revenue of $1.9 Million, up 218% Over the Prior Year.

Authorization backlog at a record 162 units, up 35% sequentially.

Cash utilization of $1.8 million, lowest since scale-up activities began in 2018.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6911965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Myomo Inc. stands at 9.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.44%.

The market cap for MYO stock reached $20.71 million, with 3.67 million shares outstanding and 3.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, MYO reached a trading volume of 6911965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Myomo Inc. [MYO]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has MYO stock performed recently?

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.96. With this latest performance, MYO shares gained by 25.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.35 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.29 and a Gross Margin at +76.09. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.15.

Return on Total Capital for MYO is now -198.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.38. Additionally, MYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] managed to generate an average of -$214,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Myomo Inc. [MYO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Myomo Inc. posted -4.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

Insider trade positions for Myomo Inc. [MYO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.90% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 34,100, which is approximately -41.409% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 30,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in MYO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.14 million in MYO stock with ownership of nearly 71.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myomo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Myomo Inc. [AMEX:MYO] by around 42,572 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 115,146 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,279 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,811 shares during the same period.