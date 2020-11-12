Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] – find out why.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] closed the trading session at $24.10 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.09, while the highest price level was $25.93. The company report on October 12, 2020 that Slack to Participate in a Fireside Chat with RBC Capital Markets.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Stewart Butterfield, and Vice President of Product Ilan Frank will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Alex Zukin, Managing Director, Software Equity Research at RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. On the webcast, Butterfield, Frank and Zukin will discuss announcements at the Slack Frontiers user conference, the product roadmap and general business trends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.21 percent and weekly performance of -5.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, WORK reached to a volume of 20015325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $31.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $30 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $32, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

WORK stock trade performance evaluation

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.04. With this latest performance, WORK shares dropped by -24.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.10, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 28.49 for the last 200 days.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,013 million, or 83.20% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 65,048,534, which is approximately 12.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,561,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $977.52 million in WORK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $783.01 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 82.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 134,812,688 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 50,071,195 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 230,607,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,491,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,381,282 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,172,408 shares during the same period.