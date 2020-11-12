Market cap of Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG] reaches 27.01M – now what?

Performance Shipping Inc. [NASDAQ: PSHG] gained 17.98% on the last trading session, reaching $5.38 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2020 that CORRECTING and REPLACING — Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Fifth Aframax Tanker.

In the release issued today by Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), we were informed by the client the ticker symbol should be PSHG and not DCIX. The corrected text follows.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tankers, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to purchase the M/T Kalamas, a 105,400 dwt Aframax tanker vessel built in 2011 by Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co. Ltd, Japan, from an unaffiliated third party seller for a total purchase price of US$22.0 million. The vessel, the Company’s fifth Aframax tanker, is expected to be delivered between November 15 and December 22, 2020, and will be renamed M/T P. Yanbu.

Performance Shipping Inc. represents 4.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.01 million with the latest information. PSHG stock price has been found in the range of $5.17 to $8.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 113.87K shares, PSHG reached a trading volume of 18976707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Shipping Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16.

Trading performance analysis for PSHG stock

Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.22. With this latest performance, PSHG shares dropped by -9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.32 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Performance Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.41.

Return on Total Capital for PSHG is now 0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.46. Additionally, PSHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG] managed to generate an average of -$286,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Performance Shipping Inc. posted -40748.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -47539.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Shipping Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Performance Shipping Inc. [PSHG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of PSHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSHG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 72,966, which is approximately 14.32% of the company’s market cap and around 57.67% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 55,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in PSHG stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $23000.0 in PSHG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Performance Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Shipping Inc. [NASDAQ:PSHG] by around 14,817 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 18,434 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 101,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSHG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,677 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 18,184 shares during the same period.