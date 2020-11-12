Market cap of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] reaches 36.06M – now what?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] traded at a low on 11/11/20, posting a -7.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.06. The company report on September 8, 2020 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives CHEO Award and Remains Top 100 Chinese Pharmaceutical Retail Company for 11 Years.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company received the CHEO Awards from China Health Ecology Organization (“CHEO”), marking the 11th consecutive year of being nominated on the Top 100 Chinese Drug Store Chains list.

CHEO is a Chinese health industry conference with the highest standards, the largest scale and the most influence. It has been successfully held for 13 years since 2008. As a prestigious health industry conference in China, CHEO focuses on “Cooperation, Innovation, Technology, R&D, Capital”, and brings together institutions from health industry including pharmaceuticals, commerce, finance, R&D, technology, medical care, health services, insurance and other fields. CHEO is to create a global health industry conference benchmark by providing advanced ideas, facilitating information exchanges, and offering decision-making and connection support for the development of the health industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1156114 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at 11.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.15%.

The market cap for CJJD stock reached $36.06 million, with 34.43 million shares outstanding and 28.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.34K shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 1156114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has CJJD stock performed recently?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.22. With this latest performance, CJJD shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9648, while it was recorded at 1.0577 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5452 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

There are presently around $7 million, or 17.10% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 4,840,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,325,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in CJJD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $69000.0 in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 572,074 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 37,790 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,925,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,534,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 249,657 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,753 shares during the same period.