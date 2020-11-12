Market cap of Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] reaches 9.45M – now what?

Ameri Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.30%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that AMERI Holdings Files Amended Registration Statement On Form S-4.

AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri”, the “Company”), announced that it has filed an Amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 (“Amended S-4”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the Company’s proposed tender agreement with Jay Pharma.

The Boards of Directors of both companies remain committed to the successful conclusion of the reverse merger transaction.

Over the last 12 months, AMRH stock dropped by -60.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.45 million, with 6.67 million shares outstanding and 4.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 519.84K shares, AMRH stock reached a trading volume of 1448028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameri Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

AMRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, AMRH shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2437, while it was recorded at 1.3290 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3461 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ameri Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.75. Ameri Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMRH is now -40.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.95. Additionally, AMRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] managed to generate an average of -$14,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Ameri Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ameri Holdings Inc. [AMRH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.30% of AMRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRH stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 45,052, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in AMRH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2000.0 in AMRH stock with ownership of nearly -77.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameri Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Ameri Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRH] by around 45,660 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,984 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,052 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.