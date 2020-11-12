Market cap of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] reaches 111.32M – now what?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] gained 13.04% or 0.15 points to close at $1.30 with a heavy trading volume of 5282409 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Conference call scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020 and recent business progress.

It opened the trading session at $1.24, the shares rose to $1.32 and dropped to $1.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABEO points out that the company has recorded -59.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ABEO reached to a volume of 5282409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for ABEO stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.21. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4569, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4347 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $57 million, or 53.50% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 million in ABEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.2 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -16.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 2,747,037 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,986,653 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 37,017,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,750,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,525 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,821 shares during the same period.