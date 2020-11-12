Market Analysts see Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] loss -6.32% on the last trading session, reaching $76.21 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Ralph Lauren Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Maintained Balance Sheet Strength and Liquidity with $2.4 Billion in Cash and Investments and Continued Expense Reductions and Inventory Discipline.

Second Quarter Revenues Were $1.2 Billion Reflecting Continued Recovery from COVID-19-Related Impacts, Led by Chinese Mainland Returning to Pre-COVID Growth Rates.

Ralph Lauren Corporation represents 73.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.71 billion with the latest information. RL stock price has been found in the range of $75.54 to $81.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, RL reached a trading volume of 1569043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $84.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $85 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RL stock. On August 05, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RL shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for RL stock

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.53, while it was recorded at 75.49 for the last single week of trading, and 78.27 for the last 200 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.24.

Return on Total Capital for RL is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, RL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] managed to generate an average of $15,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation posted 2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 3.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

There are presently around $3,800 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,188,987, which is approximately 32.405% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,065,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.06 million in RL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $287.29 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly 1.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 8,010,069 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 7,672,858 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 34,176,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,859,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,023 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,517,838 shares during the same period.