Market Analysts see Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: NFIN] gained 8.57% on the last trading session, reaching $11.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Netfin Acquisition Corp. and Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd. Announce Closing of Business Combination.

Trading of Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq to Commence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NFIN, NFINW) (“Netfin”) (“Netfin”) and Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“Triterras Fintech”) jointly announced today that they have closed their previously announced business combination (the “business combination”). The business combination was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Netfin’s stockholders held today.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. represents 32.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $365.37 million with the latest information. NFIN stock price has been found in the range of $10.43 to $11.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 679.51K shares, NFIN reached a trading volume of 1037215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Netfin Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netfin Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for NFIN stock

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, NFIN shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 10.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] managed to generate an average of $422,794 per employee.Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]

30 institutional holders increased their position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:NFIN] by around 5,572,348 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 6,783,624 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,134,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,490,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFIN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,213,796 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,016,233 shares during the same period.