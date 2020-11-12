Market Analysts see Macy’s Inc. [M] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.88 during the day while it closed the day at $7.41. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Macy’s, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Results On November 19, 2020.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2020 sales and earnings before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, is accessible to the media and general public via the company’s website at www.macysinc.com. Analysts and investors may call in on 1-888-394-8218 passcode 9984154. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

Macy’s Inc. stock has also gained 18.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, M stock has inclined by 6.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.90% and lost -56.41% year-on date.

The market cap for M stock reached $2.25 billion, with 311.20 million shares outstanding and 307.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.15M shares, M reached a trading volume of 22546887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 15.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.37. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 7.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.21. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -13.66%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,044 million, or 88.10% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,871,879, which is approximately 14.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 35,091,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.96 million in M stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $253.73 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -7.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 37,778,431 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 45,911,269 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 180,030,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,719,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,436,939 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 15,938,931 shares during the same period.