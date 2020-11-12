Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] is -48.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.13%. The company report on February 20, 2020 that Lloyds Banking Group Plc to Host Earnings Call.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/59582.

Over the last 12 months, LYG stock dropped by -42.86%. The one-year Lloyds Banking Group plc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.97. The average equity rating for LYG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.53 billion, with 18.33 billion shares outstanding and 17.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, LYG stock reached a trading volume of 11069478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

LYG Stock Performance Analysis:

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.13. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 28.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3698, while it was recorded at 1.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6384 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lloyds Banking Group plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.65. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.98.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 386.98. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $31,625 per employee.

LYG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $402 million, or 1.40% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 37,640,562, which is approximately 26.285% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 33,548,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.7 million in LYG stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $42.76 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly 23.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 34,975,010 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 52,274,868 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 146,626,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,876,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,674 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,181,478 shares during the same period.