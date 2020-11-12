Li Auto Inc. [LI] Revenue clocked in at $172.10 million, up 51.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.27 during the day while it closed the day at $24.97. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced a voluntary recall on some of its Li ONEs.

Effective on November 7, 2020, the Company will start to replace, free of charge, the control arm ball joint of the front suspension on 10,469 Li ONEs produced on or before June 1, 2020, in accordance with the requirements by the PRC State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”). Li ONEs produced after June 1, 2020 are already equipped with an upgraded version of the control arm ball joint of the front suspension. The Company’s replacement plan as part of this voluntary recall, while strictly adhering to the SAMR requirements, is the same as the vehicle upgrade plan that the Company proactively initiated and announced on November 1, 2020. The Company expects to complete the replacement within three months.

The market cap for LI stock reached $22.17 billion, with 887.86 million shares outstanding and 61.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.44M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 11732745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $19.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 128.82.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 26.21 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 8,603,955 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,603,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,603,955 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.