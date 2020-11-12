JP Morgan lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] traded at a high on 11/11/20, posting a 10.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.69. The company report on October 9, 2020 that FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award.

$8 million funding award to advance the demonstration and commercialization of FuelCell Energy’s solid oxide electrolysis high efficiency hydrogen generation technology.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology – with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy – announces selection by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the Office of Nuclear Energy, for an $8.0 million funding award to support the design and manufacture of a SureSource electrolysis platform capable of producing of hydrogen.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 34192239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at 9.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $822.66 million, with 217.97 million shares outstanding and 213.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.86M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 34192239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.63. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 393.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.65 and a Gross Margin at -1.50. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.90.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.11. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$150,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $150 million, or 25.80% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,059,893, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 4.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,957,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.79 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.08 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly -0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 15,868,359 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,217,482 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 35,530,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,616,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,030,249 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,508,599 shares during the same period.