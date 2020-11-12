JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] Revenue clocked in at $5.14 billion, up 201.29% YTD: What’s Next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] gained 10.77% or 6.59 points to close at $67.76 with a heavy trading volume of 4539815 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that JinkoSolar Signs Long-term Purchase Agreement with Tongwei for nearly 100,000 Metric Tons of Polycrystalline Silicon.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Company and its subsidiary Sichuan Jinko have signed a long-term purchase agreement with second tier subsidiaries of Tongwei Co., Ltd. (“Tongwei”), namely Sichuan Yongxiang Polysilicon Co., Ltd., Sichuan Yongxiang New Energy Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Tongwei High-purity Crystalline Silicon Company, and Yunnan Tongwei High-purity Crystalline Silicon Company. The raw materials procurement will ensure a stable supply of polycrystalline silicon (“Poly-Si”) in line with JinkoSolar’s strategic and operational plans.

Under the agreement, JinkoSolar has locked in nearly 100,000 metric tons of polycrystalline silicon and both parties can negotiate additional purchases. The price for any additional order will be negotiated and determined based on market conditions at that time.

It opened the trading session at $61.86, the shares rose to $68.74 and dropped to $61.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JKS points out that the company has recorded 359.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -493.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, JKS reached to a volume of 4539815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $37.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 8.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for JKS stock

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.29. With this latest performance, JKS shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 359.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 322.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.05, while it was recorded at 65.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.12 for the last 200 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.09. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $8,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 5.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]

There are presently around $1,764 million, or 66.50% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 3,032,940, which is approximately -18.537% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,549,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.77 million in JKS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $123.71 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 23.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 3,974,126 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,910,527 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,145,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,029,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,316 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,118 shares during the same period.