Isoray Inc. [ISR] Revenue clocked in at $9.70 million, down -37.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] loss -8.51% or -0.03 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1980949 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Isoray Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue Increased 3% Year-Over-Year.

Non-Prostate Brachytherapy Revenue Increased 104% Year-Over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $0.40, the shares rose to $0.40 and dropped to $0.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISR points out that the company has recorded -49.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 570.64K shares, ISR reached to a volume of 1980949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Isoray Inc. [ISR]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On July 16, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ISR shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84.

Trading performance analysis for ISR stock

Isoray Inc. [ISR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, ISR shares dropped by -32.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5325, while it was recorded at 0.4062 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6412 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.20% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,389,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,153,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in ISR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.42 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 57.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 910,919 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 913,304 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 5,371,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,195,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 374,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 17,330 shares during the same period.