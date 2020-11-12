HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is -51.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 9, 2020 that HEXO Corp. Acting Chief Financial Officer Trent MacDonald Moves Into Permanent Role.

HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce that Trent MacDonald’s security clearance request under the Cannabis Act has been granted by Health Canada. As previously announced, Mr. MacDonald had been appointed to the Company’s executive leadership team in the acting role of Chief Financial Officer, with his permanent role as Chief Financial Officer to commence upon the successful completion of Health Canada’s security clearance process for key personnel. With his security clearance having been granted, Mr. MacDonald now moves into a permanent role as Chief Financial Officer.

“HEXO is now in a very strong financial position, having already taken the impairments and write-downs that continue to plague the cannabis industry, while also having plenty of working capital and cash,” said Trent MacDonald. “I am excited to join the Company as we move towards positive EBITDA, positive operational cash flow and clear a path for sustained profitability on a per share basis. I am thrilled to be contributing to HEXO’s strategic and operational initiatives as the Company is relentlessly pursuing a top market position in Canada, while I believe we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of an ever-evolving U.S. market, especially through Truss Beverages, our joint venture with Molson Coors.”.

A sum of 13946890 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.74M shares. HEXO Corp. shares reached a high of $0.8049 and dropped to a low of $0.741 until finishing in the latest session at $0.78.

Guru’s Opinion on HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.09

HEXO Stock Performance Analysis:

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.71. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7161, while it was recorded at 0.8021 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7720 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HEXO Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 11.74% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 21,504,757, which is approximately 3.814% of the company’s market cap and around 3.43% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,515,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.3 million in HEXO stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $0.7 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 102.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 8,761,179 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,801,169 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 18,904,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,467,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,870 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,315 shares during the same period.