Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] fell -45.78% so far this year. What now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [NASDAQ: GGAL] jumped around 0.71 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.80 at the close of the session, up 8.78%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock is now -45.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GGAL Stock saw the intraday high of $8.92 and lowest of $8.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.70, which means current price is +55.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, GGAL reached a trading volume of 2131714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGAL shares is $10.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGAL in the course of the last twelve months was 51.51.

How has GGAL stock performed recently?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.82. With this latest performance, GGAL shares gained by 25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for GGAL is now 36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.75. Additionally, GGAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.92.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. posted 1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGAL.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]

There are presently around $128 million, or 18.00% of GGAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,077,359, which is approximately -6.784% of the company’s market cap and around 53.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,135,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.99 million in GGAL stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.22 million in GGAL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [NASDAQ:GGAL] by around 5,226,177 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,462,531 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 132,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,556,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGAL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,146,300 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,400,253 shares during the same period.