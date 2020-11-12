Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] is 29.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.87%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Milton.

MILTON, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ – Members of the media are invited to an important infrastructure event for public transit with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Milton; Parm Gill, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Gordon Krantz, Mayor of the Town of Milton.

Over the last 12 months, EQX stock rose by 63.38%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.40 billion, with 241.05 million shares outstanding and 213.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, EQX stock reached a trading volume of 2429308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75.

EQX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.87. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinox Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $709 million, or 38.06% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 27,031,200, which is approximately 123.039% of the company’s market cap and around 16.87% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 4,539,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.17 million in EQX stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $34.35 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly -1.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 36,935,912 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,125,008 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 30,194,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,255,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,069,166 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,489,324 shares during the same period.