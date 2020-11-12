Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] Revenue clocked in at $15.60 million, down -35.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Eastside Distilling Inc. [NASDAQ: EAST] gained 20.25% or 0.32 points to close at $1.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2193145 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Eastside to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Financial results to be released after market close; Conference call to be conducted at 5:00pm ET.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”) will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that same day, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 5:00pm ET to review the results.

It opened the trading session at $1.70, the shares rose to $2.18 and dropped to $1.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EAST points out that the company has recorded -1.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -106.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 129.28K shares, EAST reached to a volume of 2193145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastside Distilling Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for EAST stock

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.69. With this latest performance, EAST shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.75 for Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2495, while it was recorded at 1.5640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6480 for the last 200 days.

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.16 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.41.

Return on Total Capital for EAST is now -65.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.08. Additionally, EAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST] managed to generate an average of -$189,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Eastside Distilling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eastside Distilling Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAST.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eastside Distilling Inc. [EAST]

There are presently around $4 million, or 31.40% of EAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAST stocks are: QUAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 797,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 730,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in EAST stocks shares; and ARS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.62 million in EAST stock with ownership of nearly -41.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastside Distilling Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Eastside Distilling Inc. [NASDAQ:EAST] by around 1,009,583 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 552,434 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,043,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,605,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 833,814 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 269,535 shares during the same period.