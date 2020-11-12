Craig Hallum lifts Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] closed the trading session at $42.27 on 11/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.05, while the highest price level was $42.92. The company report on November 7, 2020 that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference Call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 59.15 percent and weekly performance of 7.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, MRVL reached to a volume of 10995081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $47.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $39, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MRVL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 96.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRVL stock trade performance evaluation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.27, while it was recorded at 42.28 for the last single week of trading, and 32.07 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.70.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of $281,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. go to 38.95%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,069 million, or 90.60% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 94,129,256, which is approximately 7.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 86,120,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.64 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -3.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 41,068,245 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 60,796,968 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 491,202,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,067,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,279,311 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,136,747 shares during the same period.