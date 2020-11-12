Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] moved down -6.74: Why It’s Important

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] price plunged by -6.74 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. – ADR (NYSE:BVN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69166.

A sum of 2327641 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares reached a high of $12.89 and dropped to a low of $11.92 until finishing in the latest session at $12.04.

The one-year BVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.62. The average equity rating for BVN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

BVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, BVN shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +4.39. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.20.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.20. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -261.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,769 million, or 68.80% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,606,529, which is approximately -2.116% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,676,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.74 million in BVN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $175.63 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 34.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 19,874,836 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 16,304,351 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 110,758,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,937,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,762,527 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,715 shares during the same period.