CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] moved down -7.45: Why It’s Important

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.48 at the close of the session, down -7.45%. The company report on September 28, 2020 that CBAK Energy has Successfully Developed Large-sized Cylindrical Tabless Battery with 25% Boost in Energy Density and 20% Cost Saving.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (“CBAK Energy”, NASDAQ: CBAT), a world’s leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that its product release of 32140 large-sized cylindrical tabless battery has officially passed its technical and Pilot Plant tests which demonstrated its success in product research of this model. As the requirement of mass production on this product has been achieved, CBAK Energy is planning for the construction of new standardized production line which aims to achieve mass product delivery in the first half of 2021.

The research and development 32140 large-sized cylindrical battery is the main focus of CBAK Energy in recent years. Compared to previous 26650 model, the energy capacity of one single cell increased 5 times as well as 25% increase in energy density and 20% reduction in cost per kilowatts. Meanwhile, the new model will have three different versions with three different anode systems in order to fulfill the need of different markets which are NCM, LiFePO4 and LiMn2O4.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stock is now 202.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBAT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.73 and lowest of $3.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.98, which means current price is +866.67% above from all time high which was touched on 10/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, CBAT reached a trading volume of 1449350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CBAT stock performed recently?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.83. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 604.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 671.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.06 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 88,989, which is approximately -2.477% of the company’s market cap and around 29.20% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LLC, holding 32,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CBAT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $94000.0 in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly -68.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 51,135 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 61,482 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 56,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,135 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.