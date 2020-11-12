Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] Revenue clocked in at $850.30 million, up 58.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ: BRKS] jumped around 7.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $66.60 at the close of the session, up 12.06%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Brooks Automation Reports its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results of Fiscal 2020, Ended September 30, 2020, and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Significant Earnings Growth Driven by Operating Margin Expansion and Double-Digit Revenue Growth in Both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year, ended September 30, 2020 .

Brooks Automation Inc. stock is now 58.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRKS Stock saw the intraday high of $72.286 and lowest of $64.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.15, which means current price is +214.30% above from all time high which was touched on 11/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 389.08K shares, BRKS reached a trading volume of 1852314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKS shares is $56.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Brooks Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $72 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Brooks Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BRKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooks Automation Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

How has BRKS stock performed recently?

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.77. With this latest performance, BRKS shares gained by 27.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.52 for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 60.23 for the last single week of trading, and 42.59 for the last 200 days.

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +37.40. Brooks Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.22.

Return on Total Capital for BRKS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.72. Additionally, BRKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] managed to generate an average of $3,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Brooks Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brooks Automation Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brooks Automation Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]

There are presently around $4,346 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRKS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,082,926, which is approximately 0.859% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,000,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.45 million in BRKS stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $233.89 million in BRKS stock with ownership of nearly 8.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brooks Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ:BRKS] by around 5,394,842 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 7,100,064 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 60,631,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,126,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRKS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,558,005 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,692 shares during the same period.