Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell -34.54% so far this year. What now?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.55%. The company report on September 24, 2020 that Santander Bank Adopts Digital Mortgage And Home Equity Solution From Roostify.

— Bank leverages latest in lending technology to provide customer-centric lending, reducing the approval time for consumers by up to 40 percent –.

Santander Bank today announced that it is partnering with Roostify on its digital home lending platform to provide a more convenient way for customers to apply for the Bank’s home lending services. The faster and easier-to-use digital solution enables Santander to process and close loans more efficiently with fewer manual touches, and is yet another step in the Bank’s journey toward simplification, digitization, and transforming its value proposition for customers.

Over the last 12 months, SAN stock dropped by -32.92%. The one-year Banco Santander S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.83. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.54 billion, with 16.59 billion shares outstanding and 16.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, SAN stock reached a trading volume of 25455629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.25.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.55. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 43.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.39 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. Fundamentals:

SAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to 6.37%.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $662 million, or 1.70% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 96,451,069, which is approximately -18.737% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,210,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.99 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $48.18 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 33,717,717 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 62,095,816 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 150,295,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,109,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,595,793 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 10,422,486 shares during the same period.