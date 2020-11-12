Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell -44.05% so far this year. What now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.50 at the close of the session, down -0.66%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is now -44.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.56 and lowest of $4.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.38, which means current price is +67.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.12M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 37843677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $6.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.63. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 21.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.23.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.72. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $232,023 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 87,154,221 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 87,788,661 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 550,863,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,806,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,738,023 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 9,995,431 shares during the same period.