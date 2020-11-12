B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] – find out why.

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] loss -6.64% or -2.37 points to close at $33.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1171152 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Cedar Fair LP to Host Earnings Call.

Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69238.

It opened the trading session at $35.53, the shares rose to $35.65 and dropped to $32.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUN points out that the company has recorded 35.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 605.05K shares, FUN reached to a volume of 1171152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUN shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cedar Fair L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cedar Fair L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on FUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Fair L.P. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for FUN stock

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.04. With this latest performance, FUN shares gained by 27.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.12 for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.08, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading, and 30.39 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.27 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Cedar Fair L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for FUN is now 16.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,903.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. Additionally, FUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] managed to generate an average of $66,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Cedar Fair L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cedar Fair L.P. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Fair L.P. go to -2.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

There are presently around $896 million, or 48.60% of FUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,093,633, which is approximately 15.019% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 2,403,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.09 million in FUN stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $74.08 million in FUN stock with ownership of nearly 1324.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Fair L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN] by around 9,185,737 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,111,939 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 12,577,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,875,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,355,885 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,547 shares during the same period.