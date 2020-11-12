Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] moved up 15.45: Why It’s Important

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] gained 15.45% or 0.7 points to close at $5.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1934379 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2020.

Dosing Initiated in CG-806 Phase 1 a/b Study in AML Patients at 450mg Dose Level.

Nodal Reductions Observed and Dosing Continues in CG-806 Phase 1 a/b Study in CLL Patients .

It opened the trading session at $4.62, the shares rose to $5.24 and dropped to $4.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APTO points out that the company has recorded -31.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -125.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 869.79K shares, APTO reached to a volume of 1934379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for APTO stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.04. With this latest performance, APTO shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -49.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,572 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]

There are presently around $170 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,969,904, which is approximately 20.244% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,976,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.07 million in APTO stocks shares; and DRW SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $15.86 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly -5.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 7,196,105 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,736,801 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,552,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,485,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,646,265 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 27,558 shares during the same period.