Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is 32.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] price surged by 1.61 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Antero Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2021.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued a notice to the holders of its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”) that the Company intends to redeem all of the 2021 Notes outstanding on November 30, 2020 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date (the “Note Redemption”). The Company expects to utilize a combination of proceeds from its asset sales program, cash flow from operations and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Note Redemption.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to purchase the 2021 Notes or any other security. Additional information concerning the terms of the redemption are fully described in the Notice of Redemption distributed to the holders of the 2021 Notes. Beneficial holders of the 2021 Notes with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

A sum of 9269696 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.95M shares. Antero Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $3.99 and dropped to a low of $3.7113 until finishing in the latest session at $3.79.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.4. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.46. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $784 million, or 82.20% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,267,470, which is approximately -11.35% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,930,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.95 million in AR stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $67.38 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 0.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 28,816,204 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 83,627,156 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 94,348,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,791,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,728,935 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 33,328,107 shares during the same period.