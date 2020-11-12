Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] Revenue clocked in at $4.87 billion, down -42.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] loss -6.97% or -4.82 points to close at $64.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1186728 shares. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For September 2020.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company’s net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated.

It opened the trading session at $69.82, the shares rose to $70.48 and dropped to $64.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADS points out that the company has recorded 63.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -213.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ADS reached to a volume of 1186728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADS shares is $65.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $61 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on ADS stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ADS shares from 110 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ADS stock

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, ADS shares gained by 28.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.25, while it was recorded at 64.04 for the last single week of trading, and 52.03 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation posted 4.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation go to -1.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

There are presently around $2,624 million, or 89.40% of ADS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,296,652, which is approximately -10.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,879,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.79 million in ADS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $142.33 million in ADS stock with ownership of nearly 10.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS] by around 8,925,786 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 8,659,468 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 23,180,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,765,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,913,031 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,869,186 shares during the same period.