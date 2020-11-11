Youdao Inc. [DAO] gain 71.52% so far this year. What now?

Youdao Inc. [NYSE: DAO] closed the trading session at $24.15 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.97, while the highest price level was $27.76. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Youdao Reports Summer Business Updates.

Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced its summer business updates.

Summer Business Updates.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.52 percent and weekly performance of -9.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 558.78K shares, DAO reached to a volume of 1092257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Youdao Inc. [DAO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAO shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Youdao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Youdao Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DAO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Youdao Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63.

DAO stock trade performance evaluation

Youdao Inc. [DAO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.14. With this latest performance, DAO shares dropped by -20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Youdao Inc. [DAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.36 for the last 200 days.

Youdao Inc. [DAO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Youdao Inc. [DAO] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Youdao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.85.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Youdao Inc. [DAO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.03. Additionally, DAO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Youdao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Youdao Inc. [DAO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $317 million, or 59.50% of DAO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 8,256,014, which is approximately 3.779% of the company’s market cap and around 7.12% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 1,166,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.17 million in DAO stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $24.8 million in DAO stock with ownership of nearly 67.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Youdao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Youdao Inc. [NYSE:DAO] by around 3,177,694 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 291,090 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,642,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,111,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,076,068 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,976 shares during the same period.