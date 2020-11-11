Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER] Revenue clocked in at $403.70 million, down -6.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Xperi Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: XPER] gained 24.34% on the last trading session, reaching $17.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (the “Company”, “Xperi” or “we”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We made significant progress on various strategic initiatives during the quarter and delivered financial results in line with our original second half expectations,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We are pleased to have successfully concluded a license with Comcast that further establishes the long term and recurring nature of our licensing programs within the media business. As a result of the license, we are raising our guidance for the second half of our fiscal year and are even more confident about our IP revenue outlook over the long term.”.

Xperi Holding Corporation represents 108.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.88 billion with the latest information. XPER stock price has been found in the range of $16.3337 to $17.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 938.71K shares, XPER reached a trading volume of 6482771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER]:

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Xperi Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Xperi Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XPER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xperi Holding Corporation is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPER in the course of the last twelve months was 15.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for XPER stock

Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.21. With this latest performance, XPER shares gained by 31.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.66 for Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.35, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Xperi Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xperi Holding Corporation posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xperi Holding Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xperi Holding Corporation [XPER]

There are presently around $1,652 million, or 90.30% of XPER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,667,005, which is approximately -6.195% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,103,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.63 million in XPER stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $207.76 million in XPER stock with ownership of nearly 7.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Xperi Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:XPER] by around 5,717,422 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 13,488,971 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 76,195,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,401,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPER stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,310,781 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,564,370 shares during the same period.