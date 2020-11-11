XP Inc. [XP] moved down -8.69: Why It’s Important

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] closed the trading session at $39.32 on 11/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.405, while the highest price level was $43.85. The company report on November 10, 2020 that XP Inc. Reports 3Q20 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

To our shareholders:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.08 percent and weekly performance of -7.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 828.80K shares, XP reached to a volume of 2737242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $48.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on XP stock. On April 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XP shares from 43 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.93% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.16, while it was recorded at 41.57 for the last single week of trading, and 37.43 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for XP is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XP Inc. [XP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.46. Additionally, XP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XP Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 87.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 4.26%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,266 million, or 41.30% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC with ownership of 62,343,383, which is approximately 1.105% of the company’s market cap and around 55.96% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,600,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.45 million in XP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $294.56 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -13.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 12,681,782 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 13,457,529 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 107,783,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,923,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,653,845 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,053,659 shares during the same period.